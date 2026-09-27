Tinubu’s absence: Nigerians deserve openness, not secrecy – ADC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has demanded an immediate explanation from the Presidency over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s continued absence from Nigeria, six days after the expiration of his originally announced three-week vacation.

The ADC said Tinubu’s continued stay abroad, without adequate public information on his whereabouts or the circumstances of the extension, has raised questions and public concern, particularly as Nigeria grapples with economic hardship and security challenges.

In a statement on Sunday, the council said Nigerians were entitled to know where the President was and how presidential authority would be exercised during his absence.

“The Presidency owes Nigerians a clear and transparent explanation,” the ADC said.

The council said the issue was not simply about the President’s movements but about the exercise of executive authority while he remained outside the country.

“The office of the President is a public trust. Nigerians who elected President Tinubu are entitled to know where their President is and, more importantly, who is exercising presidential authority while he remains outside the country,” it said.

The ADC said Nigeria could not afford uncertainty at the highest level of government amid the economic pressures, widespread hardship and persistent security challenges confronting the country.

It called on the Presidency to disclose Tinubu’s current location, explain the reason for his prolonged absence and clarify the constitutional arrangements governing the administration of the country during the period.

The council also demanded clarification on the status of Tinubu’s vacation and the constitutional basis for the current arrangement, given that his stay abroad had extended beyond the period earlier communicated to Nigerians.

“Nigerians deserve openness, not secrecy. Presidential movements and the exercise of executive authority cannot be treated as matters of private convenience when they directly concern the governance of a nation of more than 200 million people,” the ADC said.

The council also questioned the reported decision to extend the President’s vacation and have the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, continue to represent him at official functions.

According to the ADC, administrative explanations would not resolve what it described as the fundamental question of who was constitutionally and effectively in charge of the affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria while Tinubu remained away.

The council said it was joining concerned Nigerians in demanding transparency, accountability and respect for the constitutional responsibilities attached to the office of President.

“President Tinubu was elected to lead Nigeria, and Nigerians have a legitimate expectation that the Presidency will keep them adequately informed about matters affecting the exercise of presidential authority,” it said.

The ADC urged the Presidency to provide a comprehensive and unambiguous explanation, saying continued silence could deepen public anxiety and fuel speculation.