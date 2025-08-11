Rules violations risk visa revocation, deportation, US warns Nigerians

By Favour Ulebor & Henry Obetta

United States Mission in Nigeria has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for violation of U.S. laws, warning that offenders risked visa refusal, revocation, deportation and possible ineligibility for future U.S. visas.

In a statement posted on its official X handle, @UsinNigeria yesterday, the mission cautioned that being arrested in the United States could trigger immediate immigration consequences.

The advisory, shared with the hashtags #VisaWiseTravelSmart and #USVisa, comes as thousands of Nigerians, particularly students, prepare for travel to the U.S. for the new academic session in September.

“If you are arrested, your U.S. visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. Visas.

“The United States has zero tolerance for non-citizens who violate U.S. laws. Those who break the law, including students, may face visa refusal, visa revocation, and/or deportation,’’ the mission stated.

U.S. authorities have consistently maintained that visa issuance would not guarantee unrestricted stay, stressing that visitors must comply with the conditions and duration of their visa.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Wills, had in a meeting with the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, affirmed that visas issued to Nigerian travellers must be used in accordance with the law.

Wills said compliance was critical to maintaining trust and and ensuring continued ease of travel between both countries.

He stated: “The US values its relationship with Nigeria. Visas are vital tools for education, business and cultural exchange. But it is essential that they are used in accordance with our laws” He warned that overstaying visas or providing false information during applications could result in serious consequences, including outright visa revocation or permanent bans.

He clarified that new measures introduced by the U.S. Embassy were part of a broader global review of visa systems under the new U.S. administration, aimed at closing security vulnerabilities and ensuring applicants were thoroughly vetted.

“The majority of Nigerians follow the rules, and we welcome them. Our goal is simply to ensure that the few who do not, don’t undermine opportunities for the many who do.

“We want to make sure those coming to the U.S. are doing so for the right reasons and will return when they are supposed to. This helps protect the integrity of the immigration system,” Wills said.