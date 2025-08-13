PTDF, NNPCL sign MoU to boost research, innovation in petroleum, renewable energy

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to advance research, innovation, and development in the petroleum and renewable energy sectors.

The agreement, signed in Abuja on Wednesday, formalizes collaboration between PTDF and NNPCL’s Research, Technology and Innovation arm (NNPC RTI Ltd). It aims to promote joint work on emerging technologies in oil and gas, with a focus on sustainable operations, energy efficiency, and energy security.

Speaking at the ceremony, PTDF Executive Secretary, Ahmed Galadima Aminu, said the initiative will strengthen ties between academia, industry, and government, creating an environment where research is encouraged and translated into practical solutions.

“This MoU is not just a document; it is a commitment to national progress, built on mutual trust and aligned objectives,” Aminu stated.

“Through this partnership, we are setting the stage for joint research on emerging technologies, particularly in sustainable oil and gas operations, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. This is a timely and necessary step as we navigate the evolving global energy landscape.

“Equally important is our joint effort to invest in human capital development. Through training programs, innovation skills enhancement initiatives, and knowledge-sharing platforms, we aim to develop a generation of highly skilled professionals and researchers who will drive innovation and excellence across the energy value chain in line with the policy direction of this administration.

“This partnership will also foster stronger linkages between academia, industry, and government, supporting the acquisition, transfer, and commercialization of critical technologies, and reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a leader in energy innovation and sustainable development.

“Our joint commitment to local content development will ensure that Nigerian talents, materials, and technologies take center stage in driving value creation and economic diversification in the energy sector,” he added.

Also speaking, NNPCL Executive Vice President, Business Services, Sophia Mbakwe, described the agreement as strategic and timely, noting that it reflects the resolve of both parties to harness collaboration to address real-world challenges, deliver scalable solutions, and create lasting impact.

“In today’s evolving global energy landscape, innovation, research, and human capacity development are essential to sustaining competitiveness, driving resilience, and maintaining Nigeria’s leadership in the energy sector.

“The MoU unites our strengths to advance local content, foster technology adoption, and develop the next generation of energy professionals. Together, we will pursue initiatives in research, innovation, skills development, and commercialization of solutions to address industry challenges.

“We recognize PTDF’s critical role in shaping Nigeria’s oil and gas human capital and believe our collaboration through NNPC RTI will open new frontiers in applied research, market-relevant innovation, and technological self-reliance — supporting economic growth and energy transition goals,” Mbakwe stated.