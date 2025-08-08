Prioritise effective communication for national devt – Ogun HoS tells PR practitioners

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, has called on Public Relations professionals to use digital platforms responsibly in order to engage effectively with their diverse audience.

He equally charged them to prioritise effective communication anchored on truth as a means to foster national unity, understanding, and development.

Onasanya , who made the call while declaring open a two-day workshop organised by the Ogun State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, with the theme: “Navigating the Digital Storm: Mastering Crisis Communication and Reputation Management”, emphasised that the information shared must be credible and trustworthy, enabling audiences to rely on and connect with it meaningfully.

Onasanya, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Public Service Reform, Mr. Jola Oyeneye, stated that the digital revolution has significantly changed not just how people communicate, but also how public and private institutions are perceived.

He added that this has led to growing demands for transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in governance.

He said the institute has continued to play a critical role in promoting effective communication, image management and national cohesion.

He said, “in this digital age, information flows faster than ever and crises often provoke skepticism among our audiences; hence, establishing robust systems for real-time monitoring of social media and other digital platforms can help us gauge public sentiment and respond swiftly to emerging issues”.

He emphasized that the theme of the workshop underscored that effective communication is not just a tool-it, but is a lifeline.

“It is the bridge between policy and the people, between intentions and perceptions”.

“We live in a time when information travels at the speed of light. The digital revolution has transformed not only how we communicate, but also how institutions, both public and private, are perceived.

“The growing demand for transparency, accountability and responsiveness in governance has made the role of Public Relations professionals more critical than ever before. Indeed, at a time when a single tweet can galvanize public opinion or a viral post can tarnish a reputation, the ability to navigate these turbulent waters is not just beneficial; it is a very essential quality for Public Relations practitioners”.

“As public relations professionals, we find ourselves in a pivotal role. We are not merely communicators but architects of perception, guardians of trust and leaders in crisis. Therefore, we must communicate with honesty and clarity”.

“Acknowledging mistakes, embracing accountability and showing empathy can turn potential crises into opportunities for growth and connection in the realms of public relations, Onasanya said.

In her welcome address, Chairman, Ogun NIPR, Oluwaseun Boye, said the primary objective of the workshop is to build capacity in managing reputational risks and communicating effectively during crises, especially in a fast-evolving digital environment, stressing that through the workshop, participants will be equipped with practical strategies, insights, and tools that can be applied across the public and private sectors.

“In today’s fast-paced and unpredictable communication landscape, building strong reputational capital and managing crises effectively are non-negotiable for both private and public sector practitioners. This workshop has been thoughtfully designed to address these pressing needs and provide participants with relevant tools to thrive”.