Police apprehend 4 suspected traffickers, rescue 11 victims

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a suspected child trafficking syndicate allegedly involved in recruiting and transporting young Nigerians to Ghana for prostitution.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He stated that the police apprehended the suspects, who were between the ages of 31 and 54, at various locations throughout the state.

“On Aug. 13, operatives of Ilemba Hausa Division intercepted and apprehended one of the suspects, suspected to be an okada operator and a recruiter, in possession of a 15-year-old female victim who was on the verge of being trafficked to Ghana for prostitution.

“The case was, thereafter, transferred to the Special Squad I of the command, which, backed by actionable intelligence, launched a swift and coordinated manhunt that led to the apprehension of the other three suspects.

“Investigation revealed that all apprehended suspects are part of the criminal network that recruits and traffics young women from Nigeria to Ghana, ” he said.

The image maker explained that further investigations led to the safe rescue of an additional 10 victims, aged between 21 and 29 years old.

“All rescued persons are now in protective care, receiving the necessary support and assistance, while arrangements are being made to reunite them with their families.

“The suspects remain in custody and are actively assisting investigators in unravelling the full extent of the network, ” he said.

The spokesperson said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, commended the operatives for their prompt and professional response.

“CP Jimoh, while commending the operatives for their swift and professional action, reaffirms the command’s zero tolerance for human trafficking and exploitation.

“CP urges the public to remain vigilant, monitor the welfare of young persons, and promptly report suspicious activities to the police, ” Hundeyin said.

Vanguard News