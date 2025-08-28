‎’Pay us withheld salaries, allowances’ – Ex-Kogi political office holders beg Gov Ododo

‎By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

‎‎The Forum of Ex-Political Office Holders of the 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi State are begging for the payment of their salaries and allowances which was seized by the administration of Governor Idris Wada ten years ago.

‎‎The forum speaking in Lokoja yesterday on the heels of the state’s 34 years anniversary appealed to Governor Ahmed Ododo to help with the payment, lamenting that their members are falling sick without any means of fending for themselves.

‎‎The ex political office holders (2011-2016) were dissolved by a Kogi state High Court in Kotonfarfe on December 8, 2014 which annulled the election of all the 21 LG Chairmen, 21 Vice Chairmen, 239 councillors and by extension putting an end to the appointments of 21 LG Secretaries, 105 Supervisory Councillors, and 105 Special Advisers among others.

‎‎The then governor of the state, Idris Wada in obeying the High Court judgment went ahead to dissolve the council.

‎‎Not satisfied with the Judgment, the forum filed an appeal in the Court of Appeals, Abuja after frantic efforts to get a stay of execution failed. On October 23, 2015, the Court of Appeals set aside the judgment of the lower court and unanimously held that the judge erred in his judgement and declared the lower court judgment null and void and of no effect, and thereby ordered for their immediate reinstatement.

‎‎However, the ex governor refused to restore them, nor pay their salaries until he left office on January 27, 2016. Then a new government of Yahaya Bello came into office and restored them; but their salaries and emolument were not paid.

‎‎Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday in Lokoja, Chairman and Secretary of the group, Musa Abdullahi and Muhammed Omale respectively, said they are finding it difficult to fend for themselves in view of their withheld salaries.

‎‎”On the 6th of May 2016 when our tenure elapsed, the then Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello dissolved the council and promised to pay arrears of our salaries and allowances. As a man of his words, he was able to pay two billion Naira (N2b) in three (3 ) trances out of the four billion and seven hundred million naira (N4.7b) owed us.

‎‎”We make bold to say that the third (3rd) tranche of the payment was facilitated by His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the current Governor of Kogi state when he was still the State Auditor General; who promised to clear the balance if God ordained him to become the Governor. We will remain eternally grateful for that crucial role.

‎‎”His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello therefore handed over the Forum to the incumbent Governor and advised him to clear the arrears during his tenure. It might interest you to know that the group has been together since 2015 and our members have been participating actively in Kogi politics and even beyond; particularly for APC in all previous general elections.

‎‎”We want to passionately appeal to the Governor who is a man of God and the messiah of the people of Kogi state to pay the two billion and seven hundred million naira (N2,700,000,000.00) balance of arrears of our salaries and allowances as promised, by putting smile on our faces as he has done to other sections of Kogi state. We are confident in his ability to fulfill the promise because he is a man of his words.

‎‎”This call became necessary based on the fact that majority of our members are suffering from Illness, hungry and can no longer pay their bills. We are very optimistic that Almighty God will use His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the executive Governor of Kogi state to wipe away our tears.”

‎‎The forum likewise condoled with the governor over the loss of his father, and passed a vote of confidence on his leadership.