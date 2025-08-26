PAP: Ex-agitators seek inclusion in training programme

By Jimitota Onoyume

Leaders of various camps in Bayelsa and Delta states in the third phase of the presidential amnesty programme have called for inclusion in the leadership training by the office of the Presidential Amnesty programme, PAP, for ex-agitators

In a letter to the Administrator of the PAP, Dr Dennis Otuaro, at the end of their meeting in Warri, Delta state, they said most of those enlisted for the programme were not actively involved in the militant struggle for a better deal for the region .

The letter reads : “We write to draw the attention of the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro to address the exclusion of the mentioned former freedom fighters in the leadership training programme for ‘generals’ who are mainly camp owners under the phase 3.

“We are constrained to make this public as we are afraid that we are about to be totally excluded if we do not take our destiny in our hands and act now to draw the attention of Dr Dennis Otuaro using the available means known to us. All we ask for is to be included as camp owners and leaders for the leadership training.

“We are aware that you Dr. Dennis Otuaro , our overall leader promised to carry everyone along including the impacted communities and even reposition the programme, of which we commend and appreciate your leadership however, we cannot continue to watch while those who are not part of the amnesty programme take it all. We cannot afford to wait for this opportunity to end, rather we will take decisive action against those who have come to hijack the training design for us, at least they will show us their camps, leaders and when they were enlisted.

“The Presidential Amnesty Programme was originally established to facilitate our reintegration into the society by providing us with the necessary skills and support to build a better future, but we find ourselves excluded from these vital opportunities.”

The group stressed that their exclusion would affect their individual growth and it will consequently undermine the overall objectives of the PAP. They called on Dr. Otuaro to ensure that they were included.

“We urge you, Dr. Otuaro, to reconsider the current approach and ensure that the mentioned leaders are accommodated in the training programs. It is imperative that we are given the tools to succeed and contribute positively to our communities,” the letter continued.,

The ex-agitators further reaffirmed their commitment to peace and development in the Niger Delta region.

The ex-agitators gave their names as General John Musa, (Chairman) Ebiye Godbess (Secretary) Samson Okou. Jeremiah Oweilala of Amabulobou camp Bayelsa State, Omotete Zechariah of Ogbogbene camp Bilabiri Bayelsa, Fun Benson of Eremotie camp Bilabiri Bayelsa, Kingsley Silo of C-lion camp Delta, Master John Musa of Osumagba camp Delta, Joseph Okubopade of One-way camp Delta, Paul Emeregbene of Bienmobou Camp, Delta, Samson Okou of Ezegbetu camp Delta, Aeroplane Edirin of Emegbigidi camp Delta State Victor Fewawreseimone Amadino of Boruku camp Delta, Amos Okosuwei of Brakuro camp, Delta.