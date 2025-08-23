OPHK Troops eliminate 2 Boko Haram Commanders, 11 other in Borno foiled attacks

FILE IMAGE

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the North East Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ have again killed two top Boko Haram Commanders identified as Abu Nazir a.k.a (Munzir of Juye) and Abu Fatima (Munzir of Koloram) 11 others in a renewed onslaught in Wulgo community of Gamboru Ngala local government area in Borno state. Sources have revealed.

It was also gathered that the killings by troops happened after a foiled attacks on Bitta and Wulgo communities in Borno State on 21 and 22 August 2025.

Arms and ammunition were recovered by the troops. Wulgo shares a border community with some parts of Cameroun Republic.

Confirming the incident on Friday, a reliable military Source said: “ In furtherance of the counter insurgency operations across the North East theatre of operations, the ground troops and air component of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have neutralized 13 Boko Haram terrorists, including 2 top commanders in a foiled attacks on Bitta and Wulgo in Borno State on 21 and 22 August 2025.

“The top commanders identified as Abu Nazir (Munzir of Juye) and Abu Fatima (Munzir of Koloram), were eliminated during a fierce gun battle at Wulgo.

“Troops during the operations, recovered AKA-47 rifles, a cache of ammunition and 6 motorcycles belonging to the insurgents.

“The military high command has lauded troops for the feat and urged them to sustain the offensives in the face of daunting challenges”.