Ondo Police arrests Pastor, wife over fake kidnap to extort N10m from relatives abroad

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state have arrested a couple in Ondo town, Ondo state, for allegedly staging a fake kidnap to extort N10 million from their relatives living abroad.

The suspects include a pastor, Sanmori Olubumi Joshua, 62 and wife, Mrs. Sanmori Taiwo, 42, who reside on Road 5, Power Line, Ondo town.

Police source said that the incident occurred on August 23, 2025, between 4:00 pm and 5:00pm.

According to the source,” between the hours of 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm, Mrs. Taiwo deliberately isolated herself in a separate room in their residence and conspired with her husband to stage her own abduction.

“The husband subsequently placed calls to relatives using her mobile phone number, falsely claiming that she had been kidnapped by unknown gunmen who were demanding ₦10m as ransom.

“Suspicious of the claims, one of the relatives, Mr. Fasegha O. Joseph, through a written petition, reported the matter to the Commissioner of Police Adebowale Lawal who directed the command Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad (SAKS).

“Acting swiftly on the report, an investigation team from the command anti-kidnapping squad supported by Enu-owa division in Ondo city proceeded to their residence in Ondo town, where Mrs. Taiwo was found.

” She falsely claimed to have just been released by kidnappers after a ransom of Five Million Naira was allegedly paid.

Speaking on the fake abduction, the state police image maker Ayanlade Olayinka said that the pastors wife had confessed that the abduction was staged as a self-kidnapping scheme, masterminded to extort money from her relatives abroad under the pretense of securing her release.

Ayanlade said during interrogation, the suspect further admitted that her motive was to settle debts and provide for her personal needs.

He added that ” Both she and her husband are currently under investigation, and appropriate legal action will follow.

The police spokesperson warned that the command would not tolerate any form of criminality, whether genuine or staged.

“This case shows that the police will unravel any plot meant to disturb public peace. We urge members of the public to continue to give credible information, which will always be treated with confidentiality.”

Ayanlade also commended residents for their cooperation and restated the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state