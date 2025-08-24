Omo-Agege greets Mercy Almona-Isei on birthday

Deputy President of the ninth Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has described Rt. Hon. Mercy Almona-Isei as a trailblazer in leadership with an unmatched kindness, humility and unwavering dedication to serving God and humanity.

Omo-Agege in a birthday message to the former House of Representatives member said: “Your name will undoubtedly stand out when chronicling the women who have created lasting marks on Delta’s, nay Nigeria’s socio-political landscape,” describing her as a formidable political force and who has carved a niché for womanhood in leadership.

In a statement by Sunny Areh, Media Adviser to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, he said Almona-Isei, a former Commissioner for Information in Delta State, has been in the forefront in driving the development of the Ukwuani people through her quality representation in the House.

“At a time leadership was made almost impossible for women to venture into, Rt. Hon. Mercy Almona-Isei successfully fought her way to the top echelon and demonstrated that women can make the difference.

“And as a Commissioner for Information in Delta State, she utilised her immense communication skills to build a new and effective channel for equipping the people with the activities of government and enabling women to be actively involved in leadership.

“On behalf of my family and political associates, I celebrate this trailblazer, accomplished media manager and leader, and pray that God continue to grant her good health and long life to continue to serve humanity,” Senator Omo-Agege who is also the Obarisi of Urhoboland said in his message.