NIMC cautions public on self-service modification account access, unlinking process

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the crucial guidelines regarding access to the self-service modification portal for the National Identification Number (NIN).

This advisory is aimed at ensuring a smooth and secure experience for all users engaging with the NIN data modification process through the self-service platform.

According to NIMC, each self-service account is uniquely tied to the browser and device used during the initial registration. Consequently, users must complete all modifications using the same browser and device. Attempting to access the portal with a different setup may result in access issues.

The Commission further warned users against clearing their browser cache, as this may reset the browser and trigger an account lockout. In such cases, an unlinking process will be required to regain access.

NIMC also noted that locked accounts are allowed a maximum of five unlock attempts. Once this limit is reached, no further requests will be processed.

These measures, the Commission said, are part of its’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding user identity and enhancing data security on the self-service modification portal.

NIMC urged the public to follow the guidelines strictly to avoid disruptions or delays in service, while reiterating its commitment to data protection and improved service delivery.