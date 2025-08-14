Niger By-Election: INEC relocates polling units over security concerns

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

MINNA — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger State has announced the relocation of polling units in five electoral wards of Munya Local Government Area to safer locations ahead of Saturday’s by-election, citing security concerns.

State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Ahmed Yushau Garki, disclosed this in Minna after receiving sensitive election materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He said the decision was taken to safeguard voters and electoral officials.

The affected wards include Kuchi, Beni, Dangunu, Kabila, and Kazai.

“Though it has been reported that peace has returned to these areas, we do not want to take any chances,” Garki said.

He confirmed that all necessary materials, including fully charged BVAS machines, are ready for deployment, with no fewer than 500 officials to participate in the exercise.

Garki added that the police and INEC had jointly inspected the materials delivered from Abuja and found them to be intact.

He urged political parties to educate their members on peaceful conduct during and after the election, stressing that only voters with valid Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) would be allowed to cast their ballots.

State Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), Alhaji Isah Mohammed Maikujeri, commended stakeholders for their cooperation and expressed satisfaction with preparations for the polls.