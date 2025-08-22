NEMA clarifies roles of states, LGs in disaster response

NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has reiterated the need for coordinated disaster response across federal, state, and local government levels.

Mr Eric Ebhodaghe, South-South Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, made the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Friday.

He expressed concerns over the operational framework for disaster management in the country, urging states and local governments to strengthen their emergency structures.

According to him, NEMA serves as the federal coordinating body mandated to oversee disaster preparedness and response nationwide.

Ebhodaghe explained that effective disaster management required active participation from State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs) and Local Government Emergency Management Committees (LGEMCs).

“SEMA is expected to replicate NEMA’s functions at the state level, while LGEMCs are to mirror SEMA’s efforts within communities.

“In essence, when NEMA introduces mitigation measures for a disaster, states are expected to implement them” he said.

Ebhodaghe stressed that disaster response should begin at the local level, with LGEMCs serving as first responders, supported by SEMA at the state level, and NEMA stepping in when states were overwhelmed.

According to him, it is unfortunate that some states do not understand the modus operandi of disaster management in Nigeria.

“Some do not have properly established SEMAs and rely solely on NEMA for interventions,” he said.

He added that disaster management was multi-sectoral and could not be left for NEMA alone, but noted that states could not effectively manage disasters through agencies that lacked legal backing.

He further said that some states were neglecting their own responsibilities and yet expected NEMA to intervene at both state and local levels.

Ebhodaghe, therefore, called on state governments to establish and empower SEMAs in line with statutory provisions, stressing that disaster management remains a joint effort.