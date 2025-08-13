NDDC to youth: Break barriers, build coalition through technology, strategic partnership

—-You’re not only heart of our present but architect of our future- Executive Director, Abegunde

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, has charged Nigerian youth to break barriers, divide bridges and build coalition that transcend borders through technology and strategic partnership.

It’s Executive Director, Corporate Services, Hon lfe Abegunde, said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital during the international youth day celebration with the theme” Youth Advancing Multilateral Cooperation through Technology and Partnership.

Abegunde noted that technology ” today is more than a tool, it’s a gateway. A gateway to innovation, global partnership, economic empowerment and sustainable development.

According to him” whether it is in digital entrepreneurship, renewal energy, agritech, or artificial intelligence, technology provides young people with unprecedented opportunities to re- imagine their futures and reshape their communities.

” Through technology and strategic partnership, you our youth can break barriers, bridge divides and build coalitions that transcend borders.

” This is what Multilateral Cooperation in the 21st century looks like and that is where your strength lies.

The Executive Director said that the commission, holds the Nigerian youth in high regard noting that ” you are not only the heart of our present but the architect of our future.

” Your energy, creativity and resilience remain some of the most valuable assets.

Abegunde noted that “that is why the commission continues to work tirelessly to provide platforms like this- platform that empower you, amplify your voice and enable you to contribute meaningfully to the development of the Niger Delta and beyond.

He reaffirmed the commissions unwavering commitment to youth development in Ondo state and across the Niger Delta.

” We are intentionally about creating sustainable opportunities, fostering innovation and championing initiative that allows our young people not only to dream, but to lead.

Also speaking, the ondo state Director of the commission, Asonye Victor, said that the assumption of office of the commissions Managing Director/ CEO, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, has been giving the commission the best adding that the completion of projects across the Niger Delta states is a testament to his development efforts.

Another official of the commission, Patrick Ase, called for more support for the commission across the states in the region noting that the present leadership has done more to bring smiles to the faces of the people.

In his keynote address, a public speaker and a politician, Hon Dayo Awude, charged the youth to ” be curious enough to learn the tools of the future, be bold enough to collaborate beyond your comfort zone and be strategic enough to turn Partnership into lasting impact.

Awude added that “the future of the Niger Delta will not be written by oil rigs or foreign policies alone,it will be written by the young people who dare to connect,cooperate and innovate on a multilateral scale.

He urged the youth to ” harness the power of technology and partnership. Embrace potential to lead, innovate and shape a collaborative future.

” Together we can break down barriers and create a world where multilateral cooperation is not just a concept, but a reality that transforms lives.

Awude added that ” let’s us stand united, driven by our shared vision for a brighter, more equitable future for all.

Also, in his keynote address, a legal practitioner, Rotimi Olorunfemi, said that youth can play a vital role in advancing multilateral cooperation through technology and partnership.

Olorunfemi noted that ” by leveraging their innovation, creativity and digital literacy, youth can develop new solutions to global challenges and foster global understanding.

He recommended investments in programs that build the capacity of youth to participate in multilateral cooperation, addressing the digital divide by providing access to technology and digital literacy training for youth from developing countries and youth empowerment by leveraging technology that will promote multilateral cooperation and address global, national, sub- national and regional challenges.