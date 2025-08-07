NCAA writes AGF, IG, seeks K1 De Ultimate’s arrest

By Dickson Omobola

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, and Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to launch a thorough investigation into the incident involving musician Wasiu Ayinde, better known as K1 De Ultimate, and domestic airline ValueJet.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, disclosed this in a statement.

Achimugu stated that the NCAA called for a comprehensive criminal investigation and the initiation of appropriate prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 supra and all other applicable laws.

The statement reads, “The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, reportedly disrupted standard operational procedures and raised concerns over passenger conduct and airline safety protocols.

“According to preliminary reports, during a scheduled ValueJet flight VK201, K1 De Ultimate was allegedly involved in actions that violate the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations.

“While full details of the incident are still being compiled, the NCAA has emphasised the importance of upholding aviation safety standards and ensuring accountability, regardless of the parties involved.

“Furthermore, and in light of the growing concern, the Director General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, has also issued an advisory to the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, urging the immediate consideration and institution of a no-fly list for K1 De Ultimate (on any commercial flight), pending the outcome of official investigations.

“This advisory is in line with global aviation standards that prioritise the safety of passengers, crew and airline operations.”