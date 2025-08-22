Mining Marshals want media to stop fight against illegal mining

The Commander of the Mining Marshals, John Onoja Attah, has urged journalists across the country to see themselves as partners in the Federal Government’s effort to curb illegal mining, warning that the menace threatens Nigeria’s economy, environment, and national security.

He made the call at a media parley organised by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council in Abuja. The meeting was attended by the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh Alao, the President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Dele Ayanleke, and senior members of the security and mining community.

Attah said the Mining Marshals, an enforcement arm of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), was created under the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, to restore order in the mining sector and protect the country’s mineral resources.

According to him, Nigeria has lost billions of naira in revenue to illegal mining, while farmlands have been degraded and communities destabilised. He explained that the Mining Marshals are not just another task force, but an elite unit operating under clear legal frameworks and guided by a strict code of conduct.

“Illegal mining has cost this country too much in terms of lost revenue and damaged communities. Our assignment is clear: to protect Nigeria’s mineral wealth for the benefit of all. But this fight is not for security agencies alone. We need the media to stand with us,” he said.

The Commander disclosed that the Marshals have already dismantled several illegal mining camps, arrested and prosecuted offenders, and restored peace in areas previously troubled by resource conflicts. He added that dormant provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act 2007 and the Mining Regulations 2011 have been revived to strengthen enforcement, including laws that impose life imprisonment on those transporting minerals without proper registration.

“Even licence holders who exceed their limits or operate illegally are now being prosecuted. We are enforcing the law to the letter,” he said.

He admitted, however, that the Marshals face significant challenges such as inadequate logistics, difficult terrains, and violent resistance from entrenched interests who profit from illegal mining. He also noted that in some communities, limited awareness about the dangers of illegal mining has slowed enforcement efforts.

Attah used the occasion to caution against what he described as “rogue journalism,” saying some vested interests have sponsored false reports to discredit the Marshals. He cited a case in Nasarawa State where, according to him, a reporter attempted to shield illegal miners through biased coverage.

“We respect the media as partners in nation building. But we must appeal for professionalism. When unverifiable claims are published, it damages public trust and undermines the national interest,” he said.

He stressed that the Marshals would not be deterred by blackmail, but would prefer to continue working with the media to expose resource theft and educate communities.

Speaking at the event, the Chairperson of NUJ FCT Council, Grace Ike, assured that the union would continue to encourage professionalism among journalists. She said the media must serve as watchdogs, but also as partners in nation building.

“Our duty is to hold institutions accountable, but also to tell the story of progress where it is being made. Illegal mining is an issue that affects all Nigerians, and we will continue to give it the attention it deserves,” she said.

On his part, the President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Dele Ayanleke, said the activities of illegal miners had been a major challenge for licensed operators. He welcomed the work of the Mining Marshals, saying it had given genuine investors renewed confidence in the sector.

“Illegal miners create insecurity, deny government revenue, and discourage investors. We are happy that the Marshals are addressing these issues head-on. But there is still much to be done to encourage formal miners who pay their dues and follow the law,” he said.

Also speaking, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao Saka Adewale , said the Nigeria Police was working closely with the NSCDC and other security agencies to secure the mining sector. He commended the Mining Marshals for their achievements so far, stressing that collaboration among agencies was the only way to succeed.

“The criminal gangs involved in illegal mining are often the same groups behind banditry and violence in our communities. By working together, we can cut off their sources of funding and make our communities safer,” Alao said.

In his closing remarks, Attah said the fight against illegal mining is ultimately about safeguarding the future.

“This struggle is for our children and generations unborn. It is about protecting livelihoods, securing revenue, and ensuring that Nigeria’s mineral wealth becomes a blessing. With the media as our ally, we can win this fight,” he said.