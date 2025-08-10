Lagos summit unites titans to unlock manufacturing future

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS—A new wave of entrepreneurial activism is set to challenge Nigeria’s consumption-driven economy, as top industry players converge on Victoria Island, Lagos for the Production & Manufacturing Business Summit.

The event, billed for Saturday, August 16, 2025, is organised by financial literacy advocate Nancy Nnadi, popularly known as The Money Boss.

With the theme “Moving from Consumption to Production: Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential,” the summit aims to drive a national shift towards productivity, industrial growth, and value creation.

The event is backed by Trade Lenda, Accounting Boss, and Gossacks Company Ltd., and will bring together entrepreneurs, manufacturers, investors, and policymakers to address barriers hindering Nigeria’s manufacturing capacity.

Beauty entrepreneur and founder of House of Tara, Tara Fela-Durotoye, will deliver the keynote address, underscoring the summit’s focus on building sustainable business models rooted in local innovation.

Also speaking are Toyin Onigbanjo, a leading figure in the food and parenting industry; Uche Clementina Onyekwelu, a rising voice in creative entrepreneurship; and Prince Arthur Uche, a seasoned business executive renowned for scaling enterprises in competitive markets.

According to Nancy, the summit is a strategic intervention aimed at transforming Nigeria from a consumer nation into a manufacturing powerhouse.

“We must become a country that makes, builds, and exports,” she said, stressing the importance of both policy reforms and private-sector innovation.

Organisers say the event will serve as a rallying point for actionable strategies, showcasing success stories that prove manufacturing can thrive in Nigeria despite economic challenges.

Participants are expected to leave with practical tools to boost industrialisation and stimulate sustainable economic growth.