Labour House document controversy: NSITF apologises to NLC 

By Amarachi Daisy, ABUJA

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has moved to calm tensions with the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, by formally retracting a recent publication concerning the ownership of the NLC National Headquarters and tendering an unreserved apology to the Congress and its leadership.

In a letter dated August 16, 2025 addressed to NLC President, Joe Ajaero, the NSITF Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, acknowledged that the earlier publication was made in error and assured that the Fund had received superior information clarifying the matter.

Faleye wrote: We want to retract our recent publication in respect of the title document relating to the NLC National Headquarters in the light of new and superior information and to apologize to the Congress and its leadership for any embarrassment the said publication may have caused. I shall be liaising with the Congress in the coming days to regularize any matter that may remain outstanding on this matter.”

The NSITF boss stressed that the agency values its partnership with the NLC and remains committed to working closely with the labour movement to safeguard the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers.

“We value our partnership with the Nigeria Labour Congress and remain committed to working together to protect the interests of Nigerian workers,” he added.