Kano by-election marred by intimidation, thuggery, others – PDP

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has rejected Saturday’s by-election into Shanono/Bagwai State Constituency seat on the ground that the election was marred by intimidation, thuggery among others.

The party chairman, Yusuf Ado Kibiya who stated this while addressing newsmen, condemned the election process, describing it as unacceptable.

Kibiya, however, called on the relevant authorities to promptly investigate any reported violation of electoral laws and sanction offenders in accordance with the law, to deter future misconduct.

According to him, “We, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, express deep concern over prevailing conduct surrounding the recent bye-election for the Shanono/Bagwai State Assembly Seat. The death of the former representative last year has already placed a heavy burden on our constituents, who deserve a transparent, peaceful, and credible process.

“We are alarmed by reports of intimidation, thuggery, and other actions that undermine the democratic process. The use of violence or the threat of violence to influence voters, candidates, or the outcome of the election is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Such conduct not only endangers lives but destroys public trust in our democratic institutions.

“We reject the behavior observed from some quarters which we believe is aimed at bending the electoral process to the advantage of particular interests.

“We call on the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a level playing field for all 10 party candidates, including the PDP, with strict enforcement of the electoral rules and timely provision of necessary materials and security for voters.

“Similarly, Law Enforcement and Security Agencies to uphold the right to peaceful assembly, protect voters, and decisively deter any form of intimidation, violence, or vote-buying.

“We also call on the Kano State Government and national leaders to refrain from inflammatory statements and actions that escalate tensions and to demonstrate commitment to a transparent, credible and peaceful electoral process.

“The authorities to promptly investigate any reported violation of electoral laws and sanction offenders in accordance with the law, to deter future misconduct.

“We reiterate our firm commitment to a peaceful campaign, respect for the rule of law, and the inclusive participation of all citizens in shaping their governance. The PDP calls on all stakeholders, especially the APC and other parties, to engage in issue – based campaigning and to reject violence, intimidation, and other anti-democratic tactics.

“Let it be known: a free and fair by-election is the foundation of representative democracy. We urge all authorities to act decisively to safeguard that principle and to ensure the will of the people is reflected, without fear or favor,” Kibiya however stated.