Ancelotti says Brazil ‘respects’ India ahead of showdown

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday his team held respect for hosts India ahead of a first-ever international friendly between the sides.

Five-time world champions Brazil will field a star-studded squad featuring Vinicius Junior for the game at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

India, ranked 138th in the world, will face Brazil’s senior men, ranked fifth, for the first time — and on the back of a 1-1 draw with 44th-ranked Panama.

“We have respect for the quality of the Indian team,” 67-year-old Ancelotti told reporters on the eve of the game.

“They played a good draw against Panama. We have full respect for our opponents.”

Cricket-crazy India have never qualified for a World Cup, but football remains hugely popular — especially in Kolkata and the southern city of Kochi.

“Cricket is part of their culture; football is not the most important game,” said Ancelotti.

“But that doesn’t mean they don’t love football. We are happy to be here and show our quality to all who have the possibility to watch the game, and it will be a fantastic night.”

Brazil will be without Raphinha, who withdrew with a thigh injury.

But their squad features top names, including Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos and the Arsenal duo of Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes.

– ‘Biggest support’ –

Brazil are coming off a win and a draw against Australia from a friendly double-header and are looking to rebuild following their shock exit to Norway in the World Cup round-of-16 in July.

“It’s true that we were not able to compete enough in the World Cup,” said Ancelotti.

“It was a difficult period for us. It is motivation for a new generation of players to be able to compete at the highest level in the coming years.”

“All these games in Australia and India are a good preparation and a good opportunity to show what we can do,” the Italian added.

Brazil captain Marquinhos said the team’s strong fan base in India was an added motivation.

Indian and South Asian fans are often divided in their football loyalties between Brazil and Argentina.

“India, outside Brazil, is one of the countries where there is the biggest support and fanbase for the entire squad,” said Marquinhos.

India coach Khalid Jamil grinned as he took the stage after Ancelotti, and the two hugged for the photographers.

“Pressure will be there, but we have to handle that and take responsibility,” said Jamil. “If you give your best, anything can happen.”