Kaduna: Army warns residents, farmers ahead of live-fire exercise

The Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery will conduct its annual training exercise, tagged Exercise Vulcan Glow XII, from Oct. 5 to Oct. 18 in Kachia, Kaduna State.

The exercise will take place at the Nigerian Army Military Training Area, Kachia, according to a statement signed by Maj. G.A. Okupe, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, on Friday in Kaduna.

Okupe said the exercise would involve the firing of live ammunition, as well as the movement of military personnel and equipment within the training area.

He advised residents, farmers and communities within the general area to stay away from the designated training ground throughout the exercise.

He urged members of the public, particularly those living or carrying out activities around the affected area, to adhere strictly to the safety advisory.

The Army also appealed to stakeholders and the media to disseminate the information widely to ensure that residents were adequately informed about the exercise.

According to him, the exercise forms part of the Corps’ annual training activities aimed at enhancing the proficiency of personnel in artillery operations.

Okupe assured members of the public that all necessary safety measures would be observed throughout the exercise. (NAN)