Nigerian newspapers review: [Hardship] Federal, state, LG workers begin 3-day strike today

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with public sector unions under the aegis of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, JNPSNC, directing all federal, state and local government employees, including staff of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) nationwide, to begin a three-day warning strike from midnight Friday over the failure of government to address their demands.

Another headline features terrorists hijacking two 18-seater buses and kidnapping passengers, among them 19 corps members, along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway in Imo State.

Vanguard also reports that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) urged the government to ensure that its promise of prosperity translates into cheaper food, lower transport and energy costs, jobs for young people and safer communities.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with opposition voices challenging President Bola Tinubu’s Independence Day declaration that Nigeria has entered an “age of prosperity”, arguing that rising prices, insecurity and declining household purchasing power tell a different story.

The Punch reports that the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed anger over the police cancellation of a two-million-man march organised by “Obidient Movement” scheduled for the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Uyo.

Lastly, The Nation leads with economic and finance experts lauding President Tinubu’s prosperity message on Nigeria’s 66th independence anniversary.

Vanguard News