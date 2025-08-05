Dan Ulasi.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Ulasi, says he has never spoken against Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The former Chairman of the PDP stated that he would resign from politics if anyone could provide evidence of him condemning Obi during his tenure as governor of Anambra State.

Ulasi said this when he appeared on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’ on Tuesday.

When asked why he supports Obi’s presidential ambition after speaking against him, Ulasi said the claim that he condemned Obi in the past is a fallacy of generalisation.

“What you are saying is fallacy of generalisation. I have never condemned Peter Obi’s governorship in Anambra State. If you present that fact, I will resign from politics in this country. I’ve never condemned Peter Obi,” he said.

Ulasi further emphasised his support for Obi’s presidential bid and the move by PDP leaders to bring the ex-governor back to the party.

He said, “If the party want to contest seriously in the next election, Peter has evolved as a political figure to all intents and purposes and these are the discussions that party is looking into.”

Over the weekend, Obi reiterated his pledge to serve for one term of four years if Nigerians gave him the mandate to lead them.

Citing the political and leadership examples of assassinated American presidents, Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, Obi said he does not need eight years to fix Nigeria.

In another statement on Tuesday, Obi stressed that his single-term vow is not a sign of desperation, saying “never been desperate in the pursuit of power, or anything else.”

Vanguard News