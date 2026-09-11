Lukuwa appeals for calm after knife attack

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: Sokoto-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Musa Ayuba Lukuwa, has appealed for calm following an alleged knife attack on him shortly after the conclusion of Jumu’at prayer at his mosque in the Mabera area of Sokoto metropolis.

Lukuwa, who sustained a minor injury around his neck during the incident on Friday, said he was well and urged his followers and members of the public not to panic over his condition.

The cleric made the appeal in a video circulated on social media, in which he appeared with a plaster covering part of his neck.

He said the injury was not life-threatening and assured his followers that he was in stable condition.

Lukuwa also called on his supporters to refrain from anger, retaliation or any action capable of escalating tension in the metropolis.

According to him, the assailant approached him shortly after the Jumu’at prayer and allegedly attempted to attack him with a knife.

He expressed appreciation to his followers who immediately rallied around him, saying their swift intervention helped to shield him from the attacker and prevented the situation from resulting in more serious injury.

The cleric commended those who assisted him during the incident, describing their response as crucial to his safety.

His appearance in the video came amid concerns among his followers and residents of Sokoto following reports of the attack, which have attracted significant attention on social media.

Lukuwa, however, urged his supporters to remain peaceful and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

He thanked his followers and well-wishers for their concern, prayers and solidarity, assuring them that there was no need for panic over his condition.

The cleric further urged members of the public to remain calm and allow the relevant authorities to investigate the incident and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.

The attack has also renewed attention on controversies surrounding some of Lukuwa’s recent religious pronouncements.

He appealed to his followers to exercise restraint, stressing the need to prevent the incident from triggering further confrontation or reprisals in the state.