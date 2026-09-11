Only God can stop Tinubu in 2027 — Baba-Ahmed

Former Labour Party (LP) vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said only God can prevent President Bola Tinubu from winning the 2027 presidential election.

Baba-Ahmed spoke in an interview with Trust TV while assessing the political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections and the prospects of the leading presidential contenders.

Although critical of Tinubu’s policies, the former LP chieftain acknowledged the president’s ability to build political structures and forge alliances over a long period.

According to him, Tinubu spent about 16 years building a political base and played a significant role in bringing former President Muhammadu Buhari into an alliance ahead of the 2015 presidential election.

“Even though I don’t entirely agree with him, he did what others were not able to do. He organised for 16 years, not just plan,” Baba-Ahmed said.

“He organised for 16 years against all odds, he brought in Buhari from retirement. Buhari is from across the Niger. He stood for that.”

He described Tinubu’s emergence as president in 2023 as an exceptional political achievement, saying the president succeeded where others had struggled.

Baba-Ahmed also contrasted Tinubu’s political strategy with that of Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, arguing that Atiku might have faced resistance from those around him in pursuing similarly unconventional political moves.

He further claimed that Tinubu currently exercises enormous influence over Nigeria’s political space and could frustrate efforts by opposition parties to form a united front ahead of 2027.

“He (Tinubu) will not allow them (opposition) to come together. He probably actually chooses candidates in the opposition parties. He installs leadership in those political parties. He does what you and I cannot imagine,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed added, “If Tinubu says something will happen, only God Almighty can stop it. If he says to be declared in 2027, only God Almighty can stop it.”

Asked whether his assessment amounted to praise or criticism, he said it was open to interpretation.

“It is anybody’s business to interpret it anyhow. I only state the facts. And the fact is Nigeria now belongs to Tinubu,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed was Peter Obi’s running mate on the LP ticket in the 2023 presidential election.