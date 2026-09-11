Augustine Eguavoen: When Interim Becomes an Identity

Eguavoen

By Douglas Baye-Osagie

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Augustine Eguavoen is one of the enduring names in Nigerian football. His story stretches back to the great days of the Green Eagles in the 1980s and the Super Eagles in the 1990s, when Nigerian football was beginning to announce itself on the global stage. But for all the glory attached to Eguavoen the player, his journey as a coach has been a very different story — one marked by comebacks, departures, temporary assignments and an almost uncanny ability to become available whenever Nigerian football needs an emergency solution.

Once again, this week, his name has surfaced. Eguavoen has been handed another stop-gap assignment, this time with the Super Falcons, as Nigeria looks for a substantive coach. His latest appointment has inevitably revived the nickname that has followed him in recent years: “Mr. Interim.” It is a nickname that may have started as banter, but there is now enough history behind it to warrant serious reflection.

The context matters. Cerezo has been the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation since 2020, a position that gives him the mandate to step in on a temporary basis whenever there is a vacancy across any national team. It is part of why he has had multiple spells as interim head coach of the Super Eagles in 2021-2022 and again in 2024-2025. His coaching CV runs deeper than those call-ups. He managed the Golden Eaglets to a bronze medal at the African U-17 Championship in 2003, before Nigeria suffered its only group-stage exit at the U-17 World Cup that same year, losing out to Costa Rica on the toss of a coin after a draw. He also coached the Super Eagles between 2005-2007 and again in 2010, and handled the Nigeria U-23 team from 2010-2011, a side that failed to qualify for the London 2012 Olympics. At what point, then, does being temporary cease to be a circumstance and become an identity?

Eguavoen, popularly known as Cerezo, was anything but temporary as a footballer. He was part of the generation that took Nigeria to its first FIFA World Cup in 1994. He was also part of the Super Eagles side that conquered Africa that same year, winning the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia. As captain, he lifted the continental trophy and became one of the defining figures of Nigerian football’s golden generation.

At the heart of Nigeria’s defence, Eguavoen was a colossus. He was tough, disciplined, commanding and dependable. He belonged to a generation that changed the perception of Nigerian football. They were not merely talented African footballers; they were players who believed they could compete with the best in the world. Eguavoen was central to that transformation.

His transition into coaching, however, has been a different story. Football has a cruel way of separating the greatness of the player from the success of the coach. Being an outstanding footballer does not automatically make somebody an outstanding manager. A coach must build players, establish a philosophy, manage personalities, create systems and, above all, sustain a project over time.

Eguavoen’s first major opportunity with the Super Eagles came in difficult circumstances. In 2005, after Christian Chukwu was relieved of his duties and Nigeria’s World Cup hopes had effectively disappeared, Eguavoen was brought in to take charge. He subsequently led Nigeria at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where the Super Eagles finished with a bronze medal. It was a respectable achievement under difficult circumstances, but once again, Eguavoen’s role was defined by transition rather than continuity.

It would become a recurring theme. Eguavoen would return to the national team whenever there was a vacancy, a crisis or an urgent need for somebody who understood the terrain. He became the familiar face in an unfamiliar situation — the man who could step in without requiring an introduction to Nigerian football.

Then came 2021 and another major call after Gernot Rohr’s contract was not renewed and Eguavoen was appointed interim coach of the Super Eagles ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. This time, however, there was genuine optimism. Nigeria played some attractive, confident and at times exhilarating football in the group stage. There was energy, attacking intent and a feeling that Eguavoen might finally have found the formula.

Then came Tunisia. The Round-of-16 defeat was painful because of what had come before it. The Super Eagles had looked like one of the teams capable of making a serious run in the tournament, only to exit at the first knockout hurdle. The disappointment was enormous. The interim experiment had again ended without a major breakthrough.

Worse was to come. Only weeks later, Eguavoen was in charge for Nigeria’s World Cup play-off against Ghana. The Super Eagles failed to qualify for Qatar 2022 after the decisive draw in Abuja. For a nation accustomed to appearing at the world’s biggest football tournament, it was a devastating moment. Eguavoen had experienced the highs of international football as a player and now found himself associated with one of Nigeria’s most painful failures as a coach.

Yet remarkably, his relationship with Nigerian football did not end there. When Finidi George’s short tenure ended, Eguavoen was once again summoned. The circumstances were familiar: uncertainty, pressure and the need for immediate stability. And once again, he delivered what was required. As interim coach, he helped Nigeria secure qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco before Eric Chelle took over the Super Eagles.

This is what makes the Eguavoen story so fascinating. He keeps coming back. He keeps being trusted. He keeps being asked to stabilise situations that have gone wrong. When there is uncertainty, his name somehow remains available. It would therefore be unfair to describe every appointment as desperation. There is clearly a level of institutional confidence in his ability to handle difficult circumstances.

But trust without commitment can become a strange relationship. If Eguavoen is trusted enough to take over Nigeria’s biggest football team during a crisis, trusted enough to prepare the team for major tournaments and trusted enough to qualify the country for the Nations Cup, why has he so rarely been given the opportunity to build something over several years?

Great coaching legacies are not usually constructed through a succession of short-term assignments. They are built through continuity. Coaches need time to develop players, establish tactical identities, introduce young talent, create standards and build relationships with supporters. They need time to make mistakes, correct them and see whether their ideas can produce sustained results.

Eguavoen has rarely enjoyed that uninterrupted runway. And that is not entirely his fault. Coaches do not appoint themselves. They do not determine the length of their contracts or decide whether the federation wants continuity. If an employer repeatedly uses a coach as an interim solution, responsibility for that pattern must also rest with the employer.

But there is a question for Eguavoen himself. At what point does a coach stop being satisfied with being the reliable firefighter and demand the opportunity to become the architect? There is a difference between rescuing a team and building one. One earns you gratitude in a crisis; the other creates a legacy.

Now comes perhaps the most intriguing chapter of all. After repeatedly moving in and out of the Super Eagles setup, Eguavoen has been asked to cross into the women’s game and take charge of the Super Falcons on an interim basis. This is not simply another vacancy. It is a completely different football environment, with different personalities, dynamics and tactical considerations. His immediate challenge is to get the team ready for the next stage of the Olympic qualifying campaign.

Can Cerezo make that transition successfully? His experience and knowledge of Nigerian football will certainly help, but coaching the Super Falcons will require more than familiarity with the national-team environment. He will need to establish authority quickly, understand the players, create a coherent tactical structure and give the team confidence. If he succeeds, this could become another example of his ability to answer the country’s call when needed.

But perhaps Eguavoen’s biggest challenge is no longer simply winning matches. It is defining his coaching legacy. His playing career is already permanent. He helped Nigeria reach its first World Cup. He won the African title as captain. He was one of the giants of the country’s golden generation. His coaching career, however, remains unfinished. It risks being remembered as a succession of interim chapters rather than one great, sustained body of work.

Augustine Eguavoen has become the man Nigerian football calls when it needs somebody immediately. He has been the emergency solution, the caretaker, the bridge between coaches and, increasingly, “Mr. Interim.” But perhaps the real question is not why Nigerian football keeps coming back to Eguavoen. It is whether he can finally turn those temporary opportunities into something permanent. Because when interim becomes an identity, the danger is that a man with a permanent place in football history as a player may end up with only a temporary legacy as a coach.