Onitsha stands still as Faithspiration Initiative hosts Ave Maria Praise 2026

By Polycarp Ifeanyi

History was made in Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State, as thousands of people from across the state and neighboring states converged on the city to participate in Ave Maria Praise 2026.

The event, themed “Fill the Jars, Make Room for Fresh Wine”John 2:1-11, was organized by Faithspiration Initiative, led by its founder, Very Rev. Fr. Dr. George Adimike, in honour of the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

It was held at SS. John and Paul Catholic Church, popularly known as Iba Pope, Awada, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In his opening prayer, the Parish Priest of SS. John and Paul Catholic Church, Iba Pope, Awada, Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Aloysius Maduka Agba, prayed for the success of the ceremony and for journey mercies for all invited guests.

Fr. Agba, who represented the Chief Host, the Archbishop of Onitsha, His Grace, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, described Faithspiration Initiative as a mass movement comprising young people and adults, including clergy and seminarians, committed to evangelization and the promotion of the gospel of God.

He noted that the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary is worthy of celebration, adding that she is the Mother of Jesus Christ, the Saviour of mankind, appreciating Fr. George Adimike for his resilience and courage to set up Faithspiration Initiative.

In his remarks, former Anambra State governorship candidate, His Excellency, Mr. Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, shared a testimony of a spiritual encounter he had during a religious event in Portugal.

“I am not asking you to choose between Jesus and Mary. I am asking you to hold the hand of Mary so that she can lead you to her Son, Jesus Christ. Let us spread the Rosary and teach it to our children. Do not be ashamed of your Catholic faith. Do not be ashamed of the Mother Jesus gave us,” Ozigbo said.

He also distributed rosaries to members of the congregation and provided his WhatsApp number for those interested in joining the Igbo Rosary and “Songs of Mary” platform he has created on social media.

Delivering the keynote lecture on the Blessed Virgin Mary, a renowned Catholic priest and legal practitioner, Rev. Fr. Barr. Johnbosco Igwe, spoke extensively on Marian spirituality.

He identified trust as one of the core spiritualities of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which made her exceptional. He referenced Luke 1:26-38, where Mary trusted God’s message that she would conceive and bear a child.

Other Marian spiritualities highlighted by Fr. Igwe include the spirituality of gratitude, spirituality of poverty, spirituality of contemplation, and spirituality of resilience.

In his appreciation address, the founder of Faithspiration Initiative, Very Rev. Fr. Dr. George Adimike, expressed gratitude to God and to the Chief Host, the Archbishop of Onitsha, His Grace, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, for his support and approval of the event.

He described this year’s Ave Maria Praise as outstanding, and expressed optimism that next year’s edition would be even greater.

Fr. Adimike, who is widely known for his commitment to the poor and the needy, also commended the generosity of Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Aloysius Maduka Agba, “Omere Ora,” for hosting the event in his parish.

“I am delighted that everybody is here to celebrate our Mother Mary — Hausas, Yorubas, and Igbos; Christians and Muslims. Everybody is invited to this feast because Our Mother Mary is a Mother to all,” Fr. Adimike declared.

He further appreciated priests including Fr. Pharm. Evaristus Ezeani, Fr. Patrick Egaga, Fr. Simeon Enu, Fr. John Mary Iwe, religious sisters, seminarians, and the major sponsors and benefactors of the event, including Engr. Eric Anyamene, Hon. Dubem Obaze, Mr. Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, Sir Clement Onyekwelu, President-General of Ozalla layout, Awada, Sir Emeka Ezeotu, and Prince Chukwuka Onyema.

The founder also acknowledged members of Faithspiration Initiative, particularly Mr Charles Obinna Igwe, Mr Kingsley Ezeudu, Mrs. Amara Offor (Achallugo), and Amara Dufo, among others.

He equally recognized the organiser Awada CWO Zone, Mrs. Ifeoma Onwugharam, President CWO, Iba Pope, Mrs. Kate Amarachi, all Catholic Women’s Organizations, and Mrs. Christiana Obumu Ukandu, who donated the birthday cake in honour of the Virgin Mary.

Highlights of the event included the cutting of the birthday cake and the distribution of food, loaves of bread and cash gifts to the less privileged and the downtrodden across Idemili zone, Onitsha and it’s environs.

Gospel artistes and comedians who performed at the event included Sister Chioma Ezefeta, Sir One on One, Evangelist Onyeka Obiezu, popularly known as “Onye Amuma”, Onu Ndi Aguata and others.