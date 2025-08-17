INEC declares Zamfara Assembly bye-election inconclusive

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kaura-Namoda South Constituency bye-election for the Zamfara State House of Assembly inconclusive due to irregularities in five polling units.

Announcing the results at about 1:30 a.m., the Returning Officer, Professor Lawal Sa’adu of the Federal University Gusau, cited irregularities in Sakajiki and Kyambarawa wards as the reason for the decision.

According to Professor Sa’adu, the margin of lead between the two leading political parties—the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)—is 1,662 votes, which is less than the number of collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the affected polling units.

He explained that in Sakajiki Ward (Code 06), two polling units with 1,357 registered voters and 1,298 collected PVCs were affected, while in Kyambarawa Ward (Code 05), three polling units with 4,088 registered voters and 1,964 collected PVCs were affected, bringing the total to 3,265 collected PVCs across the five polling units.

The earlier announced results showed the APC leading with 7,001 votes, while the PDP had 5,339 votes.

Citing relevant provisions of the Electoral Act 2022—Section 24 (2&3), Section 47 (3), and Section 51 (2)—Professor Sa’adu said the commission had no choice but to declare the election inconclusive.

INEC stated that a new date for the rerun election in the affected polling units would be announced in due course.