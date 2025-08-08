Garnacho agrees personal terms with Chelsea – Report

AI generated image of Garnacho

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea have taken a major step forward in their summer transfer plans as Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho has agreed personal terms with the club, sources have confirmed.

The 21-year-old Manchester United starlet has reportedly made it clear he only wants a move to Stamford Bridge, marking Chelsea as his preferred destination – a stance he’s maintained since July.

Discussions with Manchester United regarding a transfer fee are expected to begin imminently.

Garnacho’s potential arrival comes as Chelsea continue to aggressively reinforce their attacking options under manager Enzo Maresca. The club is also pushing to secure a deal for Dutch international Xavi Simons, signalling their intent to build a youthful, dynamic squad.

Should both moves materialise, Chelsea could have one of the most exciting young attacking line-ups in Europe heading into the 2025/26 season.

Questions surrounding Alejandro Garnacho’s future at Manchester United have intensified following comments and actions by manager Rúben Amorim in the wake of the club’s Europa League final loss to Tottenham in May.

Amorim came under criticism for reportedly telling Garnacho to “find somewhere else to play” immediately after the defeat – a statement that appears to have deepened the growing rift between player and manager.

Despite joining the team on their post-season tour of Asia, Garnacho appeared distant and disengaged throughout. His absence from United’s recent pre-season trip to the United States has further fueled speculation.

Speaking during the club’s stop in Chicago, Amorim addressed the situation with Garnacho:

“You can see he is talented – he’s a really talented boy. But sometimes things don’t work out,” the manager admitted.

“You cannot always explain why, but I have the feeling it’s clear Garnacho wants something different, with different leadership.”

Amorim added that such decisions are part of the football world: “Sometimes you adapt well to a coach and build a connection, other times a new challenge is what a player is looking for. It’s natural in football.”