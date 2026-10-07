Meet Nigerian woman Lola Ogunbote who joins Chelsea as Head of Football Operations

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigerian born football administrator Lola Ogunbote has joined Chelsea Women as the club’s new Head of Football Operations and Player Services, marking another major step in her growing career in football management.

Ogunbote joined the London club after spending almost five years at Burnley Women, where she played a key role in developing the club’s women’s football structure.

She had already begun working behind the scenes at Chelsea earlier this summer, taking responsibility for several aspects of the women’s team’s operations, including its pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand.

She has also been involved in managing the logistical demands of Chelsea Women’s move between venues for Women’s Super League and UEFA Women’s Champions League matches.

Ogunbote arrived at Burnley in 2021 as the club’s first ever Head of Women’s Football. During her time there, she was involved in recruitment, player development, performance structures and the wider administration of the women’s football programme.

Her time at Burnley ended on a high after the club secured promotion last season, with Burnley Women winning the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division title.

Burnley confirmed on June 23 that Ogunbote would leave the club at the end of the month, ending her nearly five-year spell in Lancashire.

At Chelsea, she now occupies a position at the centre of the club’s women’s football operations. Her responsibilities have already included overseeing the team’s pre-season preparations and dealing with the operational challenges created by Chelsea’s use of Stamford Bridge for WSL home fixtures and AFC Wimbledon for Champions League matches.

Chelsea are also looking to return to the top of the women’s game after finishing third in the WSL last season behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

Although born in Nigeria, Ogunbote was raised in East London after moving to Britain as a baby.

Beyond her work at professional football clubs, she has also remained involved in efforts to create opportunities for girls through football, particularly in Africa.

Ogunbote is an executive director of the United States-based Goals for Girls, an organisation focused on using football to promote leadership and opportunities for girls.

In February 2026, she helped bring the organisation’s leadership and football programme to Surulere, Lagos.

The two-day programme brought together 300 female students from 10 schools and combined football training with leadership development.

Her contribution to football administration earned her a place on the 2024 Football Black List in the administration category, alongside figures including Paul Elliott, Mark Esiri and Fleur Robinson.

Her appointment at Chelsea adds another Nigerian connection to the Women’s Super League, which currently includes Super Falcons goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor at Crystal Palace and Rofiat Imuran at Aston Villa.