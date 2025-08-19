Flood: Farmlands, homes, markets submerged as families count losses in Sokoto

FILE IMAGE

•25 rescued, search ongoing for 25 missing in Goronyo boat tragedy

By Musa Ubandawaki

SOKOTO—Two loal government areas in Sokoto State have again been ravaged by flood, which destroyed homes, and submerged farmlands and a major local market in communities in Bodinga and Shagari LGAs.

This came as no fewer than 25 people have been rescued and another 25 remain missing after a boat carrying traders and residents capsized on Sunday at Kojiyo village in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The flood which struck on August 14, 2025, left hundreds of households in despair as Badau village in Darhela Ward and Butuku in Toma Ward of Bodinga LGA, as well as Dandin-Mahe in Shagari LGA, suffered massive destruction.

In Badau alone, over 3,000 farmlands were reportedly destroyed, while Butuku recorded the loss of about 75 farmlands. The Dandin-Mahe Market and surrounding houses were also washed away, leaving residents with nothing but grief and uncertainty.

Following the reports, a joint assessment mission comprising officials from the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, and National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Sokoto Operations Office, visited the affected areas to evaluate the scale of destruction.

The delegation was led by Malam Mustapha Umar, Director of Relief and Rehabilitation at SEMA, and Tukur Abubakar, NEMA’s Planning Officer. Before proceeding to the sites, the team paid a condolence visit to Ibrahim Buda, Sarkin Yamman Badau, who later accompanied them on the inspection tour.

The community leader described the situation as “tragic and unbearable,” noting that both farmlands and residential buildings were severely affected.

He appealed to both state and federal governments to intervene urgently with relief materials and long term solutions.

Speaking during the assessment, Malam Umar emphasized that the ongoing road construction project initiated by Governor Ahmed Aliyu of the state had helped minimize the scale of destruction.

“Without the new road project around this community, the damage would have been far worse. We must commend the government’s intervention,” he remarked.

The joint SEMA–NEMA team assured residents that their findings would be documented and forwarded to the appropriate authorities to facilitate swift humanitarian response and support for victims.

The team also observed widespread destruction of houses in Dandin-Mahe, with several families left homeless and vulnerable. They stressed the urgency of relief interventions including food, shelter, and medical support for victims of the disaster.

The wooden boat, which was ferrying passengers across the Goronyo River to a nearby market, reportedly became unstable due to overloading and overturned midstream, plunging passengers into the water.

Eyewitnesses said some passengers managed to swim ashore while many others were swept away by the strong currents. Local divers and community volunteers immediately launched search and rescue efforts.

At yesterday evening, 200 divers had joined the rescue operation coordinated by the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA.

Rescue teams confirmed that 25 people had been brought out alive, while 25 others were still unaccounted for.

Deputy Governor Idris Mohammed Gobir, who led a government delegation to the scene, described the incident as “heartbreaking” and assured families that search efforts would continue until all missing persons were found.

“Our hearts are with the families of those still missing. The state government stands with you in this difficult moment and will continue to support the rescue operations until closure is brought to all affected families,” Gobir said.

He also commended the courage of local divers and pledged stronger enforcement of safety regulations on waterways to prevent future tragedies.

Community leaders welcomed the government’s swift response but appealed for the provision of modern rescue equipment and life jackets to assist in emergencies.

Meanwhile, families of the missing victims maintained vigil at the riverbank, yesterday as hopes remained high for survivors.

Humanitarian volunteers set up temporary shelters and provided psychological support to distressed relatives.

The Sokoto State Government has donated 100 bags of rice and N20 million to support families of the deceased and assist ongoing rescue efforts.

Water transportation accidents remain frequent in northern states where residents depend on rivers for daily commuting and trading activities, often in overcrowded and poorly equipped boats.

Survivour narrates account

A community leader, Magani Balarabe who was among the victims and narrowly escaped death, told Vanguard that the boat was over crowded and capsized midway with many passengers drowned instantly, while others remain missing as search and rescue by local divers continue.

“This is indeed a dark day for our village (Kojiyo). We are in deep sorrow, the grief is too heavy for our community to bear,” Abubakar said.