FG reaffirms commitment to regional development

By Chinedu Adonu

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to inclusive national development, assuring that no region will be left behind in Nigeria’s progress.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the assurance during a visit to Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah. The visit was part of a two-day Citizens’ Engagement Series and Federal Government Projects Tour of the Southeast region.

“The Tinubu administration is committed to ensuring that no region is excluded in Nigeria’s development drive,” Idris stated.

“We have come to tell you that the President is working to make Nigeria work again. Our governors no longer question the removal of fuel subsidy because that bold step has placed us on a path to prosperity. It has freed up more funds for development projects. At one point, we were using 97% of our revenue to service debt. Now, within just two years of this administration, several impactful projects have been approved and financed — none of which would have been possible without addressing our financial challenges.”

He announced that the federal team would inspect various projects, including the cancer treatment center at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), bridge works along Eke Obinagu, and the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

“As the governor is working, the president is also working to ensure that the people of Enugu State and the Southeast region enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he added.

The Minister praised ongoing development in Enugu, noting visible improvements such as modernized road networks, enhanced educational infrastructure, and better public services — outcomes he attributed to President Tinubu’s reform policies.

In his response, Governor Peter Mbah commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s subsidy removal policy, crediting it for enabling the state to deliver on campaign promises and implement massive infrastructure projects.

“For us in Enugu, we are fulfilling our promises to the people because of the bold fiscal decisions made by President Tinubu. These reforms have freed up vital resources needed for major capital projects,” Mbah stated.

He listed several ongoing projects, including:

Construction of 7,000 classrooms across the state,

Establishment of 3,300 hospital beds,

Development of 260 farm estates across the 260 political wards.

Governor Mbah pledged continued collaboration and support for federal policies, emphasizing their alignment with the state’s development goals.

As part of the engagement, both federal and state officials inspected key infrastructure projects, including:

The 23-span flyover bridge under construction at Eke Obinagu on the Enugu-Abakaliki Road,

The ongoing flyover at Abakpa Junction along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway,

The newly installed cancer treatment machine at the UNTH Oncology Centre.