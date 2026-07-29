Telecom operators seek stronger infrastructure protection to sustain Nigeria’s digital growth

By Juliet Umeh & Islamiyyah Adekanbi

For more than two dec-ades, Nigeria’s telecommunications operators have powered one of the country’s biggest economic success stories, connecting millions of people, driving financial inclusion and providing the digital infrastructure that supports banking, education, healthcare, commerce and governance.



However, they have come out to demand stronger government support, policy consistency and effective protection of their infrastructure, to ensure a more sustainable momentum of the gains so far recorded.



Speaking at the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association, NITRA, Innovative and Scientific Conference 2026 in Lagos, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, described the telecom sector as one of Africa’s greatest success stories in digital transformation.



Presenting a paper titled: A Chronicle of Telecom Operators’ Efforts in Bridging Nigeria’s Digital Divide Through Innovation: Achievements, Challenges and Future Prospects, Adebayo said the industry had grown from fewer than 500,000 connected telephone lines before GSM liberalisation in 2001 to more than 200 million active subscriptions today.



According to him: “Telecommunications has moved beyond voice communication to become the backbone of Nigeria’s digital economy.”



Every digital payment, online classroom, telemedicine consultation, emergency response and e-government service depends on reliable telecommunications networks.”



He said operators had invested billions of dollars in mobile networks, fibre-optic infrastructure, international connectivity, data centres, cloud platforms, renewable energy systems and emerging technologies, including 5G, expanding broadband coverage and improving access to digital services across the country.



Despite the achievements, Adebayo identified multiple taxation, inconsistent Right-of-Way policies, infrastructure vandalism, rising energy costs, foreign exchange volatility and insecurity as major threats to future investment.



He said: “Quality of Service cannot be improved through fines and penalties alone. Network performance is directly affected by unreliable electricity supply, fibre cuts arising from road construction, vandalism, theft, Right-of-Way delays and multiple taxation.”



Calling for stronger infrastructure protection, he added: “Telecommunications is no longer simply an industry; it is the foundation upon which Nigeria’s digital future is being built. Every investment in resilient telecommunications infrastructure is an investment in economic growth, innovation, national security and inclusive development.”



Adebayo commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for recognising digital infrastructure as critical to economic growth and praised the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, under Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, for its transparent and consultative regulatory approach. He also welcomed the implementation of the Critical National Information Infrastructure, CNII, framework and the resolution of the long-standing USSD debt dispute between telecom operators and banks.



Addressing reports that the NCC’s ongoing Mobile Termination Rate, MTR, cost study could lead to another tariff increase, Adebayo dismissed the speculation.



“There is currently no industry proposal before the NCC seeking a review of retail tariffs arising from this exercise. Our focus today is on improving customer experience, expanding coverage, increasing network resilience and delivering greater value to subscribers,” he said.



Earlier, President of NITRA, Chike Onwuegbuchi, said the conference was organised to stimulate conversations around policies and innovations capable of accelerating digital inclusion.



He said: “Bridging Nigeria’s digital divide requires collaboration among government, regulators, the private sector and civil society. We must encourage innovation from the grassroots by investing in digital infrastructure, quality education and enabling policies that will prepare Nigerians for the digital economy.”



Onwuegbuchi expressed optimism that recommendations from the conference would support efforts to expand broadband access, strengthen scientific innovation and position Nigeria as a globally competitive digital economy.