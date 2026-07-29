How Ikem communities celebrate New Yam festival (ORUROEZHI)

By Dennis Agbo

New Yam Festival is one of the most important and unifying cultural festivals celebrated in Ikem and by extension, throughout Igbo land. It is a significant annual event that brings together the sons and daughters of the community from different parts of the world.

In-laws, friends, and well-wishers also return to celebrate this unique cultural heritage. Last week, communities that make up Ikem-Asokwa in Isi-Uzo Council Area of Enugu State celebrated theirs, called Oruroezhi.



A custodian of the community tradition, Engr. Ifebuche Nnamani narrated to SEV that the New Yam Festival in Ikem is traditionally celebrated on the last Afor Sunday (Uka-Afor) of every July, but that in years when there is only one Uka-Afor in July, the festival is observed on the first Uka Afor of the month.



Nnamani said that the festival lasts for three to four consecutive days, beginning on Friday, which is Eke market day; a day that some traditional worshippers harvest their first yams and offer them to their respective deities as a sign of thanksgiving.



Before the yam harvest on Saturday, every household is expected to ensure that its compound is properly cleaned. Any remaining old yams are brought outside in anticipation of the arrival of the new harvest. Traditionally, no one is expected to harvest new yams before the commencement of the New Yam Festival in Ikem-Asokwa.



There was, however, a recent uproar over the Church’s harvest of yams before the traditional date for the New Yam Festival. But SEV learned that even the clergy in the community have agreed to respect the traditional dates of the community celebration before the Church’s blessing of the new yams.



Nnamani further narrated that Saturday, Orie market day, is devoted primarily to the public harvesting and marketing of new yams, when farmers harvest their crops, and those with substantial yields transport them to the market for sale.



On that day, no other farm produce, including old yams, is allowed to be sold along the section designated for the sale of new yams. This practice symbolizes the honour and respect accorded to yam, which is regarded as the king of all farm crops. People from neighbouring communities and towns usually visit the market to purchase new yams. Some buyers also purchase them as gifts for their loved ones.



At the end of the sales, the festival’s organising committee announces the first, second, and third positions for the farmers whose yams are judged to be the biggest. Winners receive gifts as a form of recognition and encouragement for their excellence and productivity in farming.



“Also on Saturday, the traditional Iwa Ji (New Yam Tasting) ceremony is performed by the Council of Elders, the traditional ruler, and members of his cabinet.

During this ceremony, roasted new yam is eaten with kola nuts and pepper sauce as part of the traditional rites. Various masquerade displays are also staged to entertain residents and visitors throughout the day.

On Sunday, which is Afor market day, the main celebration of the festival. Every household prepares special meals, especially pounded yam and sometimes rice. The pounded yam is commonly served with egusi soup or vegetable soup, while fresh palm wine forms an essential part of the festive menu.



“Later in the evening, traditional worshippers offer sacrifices to Ufiejioku, the deity associated with yam.

These sacrifices typically consist of yam, an indigenous fowl, kola nuts, and sometimes drinks, depending on tradition and circumstance. Families also exchange food gifts with relatives, neighbours, friends, and loved ones as part of the celebration, strengthening communal bonds and promoting unity. On Monday, which is a market-free day, the festival concludes with the famous traditional wrestling competition known as Ote Mgbereke, also known as Ote Oruroezhi.”



The wrestling competition is one of the most entertaining aspects of the festival. The wrestling attracts a large audience, including men, women, and children, who gather at the wrestling arena to watch and cheer the competitors. The contest is mainly organized for young people and children.



“Any wrestler who remains undefeated earns the prestigious title of Agu Mgba (Wrestling Champion). Such champions are honoured with the privilege of dancing to Mgbereke, a special traditional music reserved for victorious wrestlers.”



Beyond the cultural festivities, the 2026 New Yam Festival in Ikem also promoted community development. Public services such as free medical outreach, free food distribution, and other humanitarian activities were organized during the celebration. Community service projects, including the clearing of roads leading to farms, streams, and rivers, were also carried out to improve the environment and encourage communal participation.



The festival witnessed cultural performances, graced by dignitaries from neighbouring communities and visit by their brethren from Osokwa-Invosi community in Ishiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State. Both Ikem-Asokwa in Enugu State and Osokwa-Invosi in Abia State had traced their common origin before the Igbo pre-colonial dispersion of communities to their present and respective domains.



The traditional ruler of Ikem-Uno community, HRH Igwe Engr. Okechukwu Ogbodo commended members of the community for their consistency in ensuring that the age-long annual tradition of Oruroezhi has remained remarkable, saying the reason Igbo give prominence to the celebration of the new yam festival in all of their communities is that the harvest of new yams in the year marks the end of food scarcity and insecurity in Igboland.



He also noted that the celebration of the new yam festival marks the beginning of the Igbo year calendar; it provides a platform to thank God for the provision of rains, fertile land, and sun for farming, adding that the New Yam Festival is equally celebrated to thank God for sparing the lives of farmers and the people.



Igwe Ogbodo stated that his community and indeed, the entire Igbo celebrate the new yam festival, not just because yam is the chief crop in Igbo tradition, but more because the festival marks the harvest of other crops, indicating a season of bounty and freshness.



“Orurueshi (new yam festival) simply means the revival and refreshing of the body, to keep body and soul together after a long period of cultivation and famine. It is an annual event celebrated traditionally and culturally,” Ogbodo disclosed.