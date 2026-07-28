Crowd rallies for Mbah’s re-election as G-17 concludes LG tour in grand style

…Stakeholders, community leaders queue behind Mbah, Tinubu, APC candidates

The tour of the 17 Local Government Areas (LGA) of Enugu State by the G-17 For Peter Mbah, a grassroots pollical moblisation group, came to a historic and colourful conclusion, weekend, as political leaders, party stakeholders, community leaders and teeming supporters trouped out in their thousands for the grand finale.

The event, which took place at the Nkanu East Local Government headquarters, Amagunze, also marked the conclusion of the inauguration of the movement’s 17 Local Government Executives, 260 Ward Executives and Polling Unit Canvassers across Enugu State.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of Nkanu East Local Government Council, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, described G-17 as a foremost political support group in Enugu State, commending what he described as the group’s unmatched record of grassroots mobilisation and candidates’ údelivery.

Hon. Edeh, who doubles as the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Enugu State, disclosed that all 17 Council Chairmamen in the state had embraced G-17’s model of mobilisation and assured that both himself and his successor would continue working closely with the movement to secure Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s reelection.

“As ALGON Chairman in Enugu State, I can confidently say G-17 has distinguished itself as a premier grassroots political support group in Enugu State. The structure, discipline and organisation we have witnessed across the 17 LGAs are remarkable.

“I will hand over office in September, but I will not hand over my commitment to Governor Peter Mbah. Together with my successor, we shall continue working with G-17 to ensure that Nkanu East exceeds the votes recorded in the 2023 election and delivers Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all APC candidates come 2027,” he declared.

Citing Mbah’s Nomerous achievements in just three years, Hon. Edeh described assured that Nkanu East had already lined up behind their performing governor and son.

“Nkanu East has already been converted. Nobody needs to tell us to vote for our performing son. We are prepared, we are waiting and we shall reward him with overwhelming votes,” he said.

He further revealed that Governor Peter Mbah’s transformational leadership inspired his own administration to embark on landmark projects, including the ongoing 200,000-capacity ultra-modern civic hall, over 13 kilometres of road, the completion of the Ugbawka-Nara Bridge, and several development projects spread across the 14 political wards of the local government.

In his remarks, Member representing Nkanu East State Constituency, Hon. Okey Mbah, described Governor Peter Mbah as the best Governor around and commended the Convener and BOT Chairman of G-17, Chief Chinedu Mbah, and his team for setting up a genuine and organic grassroots mobilisation for the governor’s reelection.

The APC Chairmanship Candidate for Nkanu East LGA, Engr. Mike Ogbuekwe, thanked the Convener for restoring G-17 to its original vision and purpose.

“The movement has returned to the hands of those who understand its purpose. What I have seen today confirms that G-17 is a truly grassroots-based political structure. I assure you that when elected, my administration will work closely with G-17 to ensure total victory for APC in 2027,” he pledged.

Also speaking, the Personal Assistant to the Governor of Enugu State and President of Tomorrow Is Here Movement (THM), Tony Okonkwo, commended G-17’s leadership for what he described as excellent grassroots political engineering.

“What G-17 is doing is commendable. Looking at this structure, I am convinced that the victory of APC candidates in 2027 is already assured.”

The Enugu State the Chairman, Dr. Martin Chukwunweike, represented by the State Organising Secretary, Engr. Onyi Odibe; Deputy State Chairman, Peace Patrick;

State Woman Leader, Mrs. Esther Edeh;

and the South-East APC Women Leader, Dr. Oby Ajih, among others, commended leaders of G-17 for the great job done, saying Enugu was now eager to vote Mbah and APC back into power come 2027.

Delivering the keynote address, the Convener, Chief Chinedu Mbah, reminded the newly inaugurated executives that their inauguration represented a call to service rather than a ceremonial event.

“You have accepted responsibility. Your assignment begins immediately. Move from polling unit to polling unit, ward to ward and community to community, informing our people about the achievements of Governor Peter Mbah and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Victory is built from the grassroots,” he charged them.

The ceremony climaxed with the inauguration of the Nkanu East Local Government Executives, Ward Executives and Polling Unit Canvassers, who pledged to immediately commence intensive grassroots mobilisation across the 14 political wards of Nkanu East in preparation for the 2027 general election.