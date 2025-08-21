FG moves to cut overhead cost

Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance.

…As Edun Charges BisonFly Team on Implementation

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Federal Government has launched a new initiative aimed at reducing overhead expenditure by cutting down the cost of air travel across its Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Mr. Raymond Omenka Omachi, tasked the BisonFly project team with the timely implementation of the initiative.

He noted that the project is expected to save the government an estimated ₦24 billion annually through discounted airfares for official travels.

Mr. Edun emphasized that the move aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, as well as the ongoing Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms of the present administration, which prioritize cost optimization and efficient resource management.

The BisonFly Project, a strategic initiative of the Federal Ministry of Finance, aims to streamline and reduce air travel costs across MDAs by introducing a centralized, technology-driven booking system.

According to the Minister, “Project BisonFly directly supports our commitment to prudent financial management. By coordinating travel and securing discounted rates, we are using the government’s collective bargaining power to cut expenditure and improve service delivery, similar to the cost-saving practices of global institutions like the World Bank.”

He added that the successful implementation of the project will promote a culture of transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline within the Federal Civil Service. Furthermore, it is expected to boost economic growth, create jobs, and enhance productivity in the public sector—ultimately improving the overall well-being of Nigerians.