Edo Education Commissioner rewards Maths competition winners

By Adesina Wahab

Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, has given cash rewards to the winners of the state’s chapter of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria competition.

The winners, Alika Osezele, Isaac Karen and Henry Johnson Onyekachujwu received cash gifts of ₦100,000, ₦150,000, and ₦200,000, respectively.

While preventing the cash rewards to the winners in Benin, Iyamu said he gave the personal rewards to them in recognition and appreciation of their efforts.

Dr. Iyamu emphasized that Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration is committed to building schools and employing teachers, and therefore, the students have a responsibility to study and excel academically.

While encouraging parents to continually support their children to excel, the Commissioner urged the students to continue striving for excellence, noting that the Governor would always reward excellence.

He lauded their performance as a testament of hard work and dedication, stating that the future belongs to those who dream and work hard and not those who engage in cult related activities and who eventually get cut off in their prime.

He charged youths in the state to be part of the development train that is currently under the leadership of Governor Okpebholo.

Iyamu urged the students to put more efforts and make Edo State proud when they go for the national competition, saying the state government would love them to come back as national champions.