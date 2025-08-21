Ebonyi Govt seals mining site after pit collapse kills two

Gov. Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government has sealed a mining site in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area, following the collapse of a lead mining pit that claimed the lives of two miners last week.

Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Hon. Chidi Emmanuel Onyia, who announced the closure, said the move was to allow for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident at the Greenfield mining site.

“Lives are already involved, and there is no way we will just hastily conclude our findings,” Onyia told newsmen, adding that initial reports suggest the incident may not have been caused by negligence but rather a natural occurrence.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and those injured, stressing that government’s priority remains the safety and well-being of its citizens.

The commissioner revealed that relevant agencies, including the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were already involved in the investigation.

Onyia further explained that mining accidents occur even in advanced countries such as South Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States, noting that some incidents are beyond human control. He urged the public to avoid hasty conclusions based on unverified reports.

“Unfortunately, most of the persons issuing statements neither visited the site nor engaged with the families. It is easy to condemn without understanding the full details,” he said.

He also disclosed that the sealed mining site predominantly employs open-cast methods, which align with the government’s push for safer mining practices in the state.