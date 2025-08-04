Cybersecurity revolution begins in Nigeria with Hack365 Global launch

In a bold move to strengthen Africa’s cybersecurity capacity, Upgraded Era Solutions Ltd has officially launched Hack365 Global, a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity online platform aimed at delivering immersive, hands-on cyber defense and offense training to individuals, institutions, and government agencies across West Africa.

Unveiled as a comprehensive, 360-degree learning experience, Hack365 Global fuses live information security hacking labs, Capture The Flag (CTF) challenges, and real-time training simulations to arm participants with globally relevant cybersecurity skills. The programme is open to beginners, professionals, students, and enthusiasts, offering practical exposure to ethical hacking, digital forensics, vulnerability assessments, and team-based cyber simulations.

At the heart of the platform lies the Hack365 virtual cyber labs a secure, virtualized environment designed to mirror real-world digital infrastructures. These labs allow participants to practice cyber techniques in simulated enterprise networks, building job-ready skills in a risk-free environment.

“Hack365 Global is more than a platform—it’s a movement,” said Victor PHIKPAROBO Idonor, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Upgraded Era Solutions Ltd. “Through our cyber labs and hands-on sessions, we’re equipping a new generation of cybersecurity professionals and ensuring that Africans become a force in global cyber resilience, forming a base for developing and hiring information security skills for organizations and governments.”

In addition to the virtual labs, Hack365 Global features weekly hybrid instructor-led sessions conducted via its, incorporating interactive labs, real-world demonstrations, and industry-led scenarios. The programme is also designed to support ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), as well as academic and private sector institutions in building cybersecurity capacity.

The initiative is in line with Upgraded Era’s commitment to fostering digital safety and innovation across Africa’s tech ecosystem. With operational footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States, the company is positioning Hack365 Global as a bridge between African talent and global cybersecurity standards.

It was further gathered that Hack365 Global is now open to partnerships and collaborations with organizations, universities, and government bodies to integrate its practical cyber labs into learning and workforce development curriculums.

As Nigeria and West Africa face increasing cyber threats, Hack365 Global signals a strategic leap forward in building regional digital defense capabilities starting from the grassroots and scaling to international impact, now having physical presence in the United Kingdom and United States of America.