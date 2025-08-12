Conservation group urges Nigeria to tackle rising human-elephant conflicts

LAGOS – As the world marks World Elephant Day 2025 under the theme “Bringing the world together to help elephants”, conservation group Wild Africa has called on Nigeria to intensify efforts to protect its dwindling elephant population by addressing the growing challenge of human–elephant conflict.

Nigeria’s new National Elephant Action Plan (NEAP) identifies such conflicts — particularly crop raiding — as the most significant threat to the country’s remaining elephants. The issue made national headlines in July following the death of a farmer in Ogun State after an encounter with an elephant.

Wild Africa’s West Africa Representative, Dr. Mark Ofua, said these incidents highlight the need for both wildlife protection and human safety. “When elephants have space, corridors, and secure habitats, they are less likely to come into conflict with communities. Coexistence is possible, but it requires planning, investment, and law enforcement,” he said.

According to conservation data, Nigeria’s elephant population has plummeted from over 1,200 three decades ago to between 300 and 400 individuals today, living in small, isolated herds. The largest, about 100 elephants, inhabits Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi State, while others survive in Cross River and Okomu National Parks and several forest reserves.

Habitat loss from logging, agriculture, and infrastructure development, combined with poaching for ivory, is pushing elephants into farmland and villages in search of food and water, often leading to dangerous encounters.

The NEAP, developed by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and the Elephant Protection Initiative Foundation in partnership with the Federal Government, seeks to secure and restore habitats, connect fragmented ranges through wildlife corridors, and introduce early warning systems. It also promotes non-lethal deterrents such as natural chilli repellents, noise-makers, trenches, and beehive fences, alongside tourism opportunities that benefit local communities.

Dr. Ofua also highlighted innovative solutions from other countries, such as Zimbabwe’s Wildlife Info WhatsApp chatbot, which provides real-time advice to communities on preventing crop damage and coexisting with elephants.

On the legislative front, the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, 2024 has passed its third reading in the House of Representatives and awaits Senate consideration. If enacted, it would strengthen Nigeria’s ability to combat wildlife crime and protect critical habitats for species like elephants.

Wild Africa is currently running a nationwide awareness campaign using TV, radio, print, billboards, and social media to educate the public on safe practices near elephant habitats and the ecological importance of these iconic mammals.

“People and wildlife can only survive and thrive together,” Dr. Ofua said. “We must train and equip local communities with practical mitigation measures and promote peaceful coexistence.”