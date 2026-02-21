NGO urges stronger laws to save pangolins

Conservation group Wild Africa has called on the Nigerian government to strengthen legal protections for pangolins and fast-track the proposed Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, warning that the species faces extinction without urgent action.

Marking World Pangolin Day 2026, the organisation stressed that Nigeria’s role as a major transit and source country in the global wildlife trade makes swift legislative reform critical to safeguarding pangolins and other endangered species.

Despite existing national and international protections — including the 2016 ban on international commercial trade under CITES — pangolins remain the most trafficked mammals in the world. Their scales are in high demand in parts of Asia for traditional medicine, while their meat is considered a delicacy.

Nigeria was linked to 55 per cent of global pangolin scale seizures between 2016 and 2019, highlighting its central role in the illicit trade.

“Nigeria is a custodian of precious biodiversity, but our pangolins are being trafficked into extinction. This World Pangolin Day, let’s make history for the right reasons,” said Dr. Mark Ofua, West Africa spokesperson for Wild Africa.



“The speedy passage of the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill is the game-changer that will cement Nigeria’s commitment to conservation and secure a future for these unique creatures.”

Alarming global figures

A new global report, Conservation Status, Trade and Enforcement Efforts for Pangolins, released in late 2025, revealed that an estimated 530,978 pangolins were involved in 2,222 illegal trade seizures between 2016 and 2024. Pangolin scales accounted for 99 per cent of all confiscated parts.

The report, prepared by experts from the IUCN Species Survival Commission Pangolin Specialist Group for the CITES Secretariat, draws on data from 32 parties, including 15 pangolin-range states. It found that demand for scales and meat continues to drive exploitation across Africa despite international trade bans.

Experts recommend stronger protection measures, improved population monitoring, and deeper engagement with local communities to curb poaching and trafficking.

Nigeria’s legislative and enforcement efforts

Nigeria has taken steps to combat wildlife trafficking through legislation and enforcement. In early 2024, the government introduced the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, which proposes tougher penalties for trafficking illegal wildlife products such as pangolin scales. The bill is currently awaiting final presidential approval.

At the regional level, West African governments and the IUCN Species Survival Commission have launched the first-ever West Africa Regional Pangolin Conservation Action Plan (2026–2056) to coordinate protection, monitoring, and community engagement across range states.

Enforcement actions have also intensified. In December 2024, the Nigeria Customs Service arrested a suspected pangolin scale broker and seized 2.179 tonnes of scales — representing about 1,100 pangolins. Since July 2021, the agency and its partners have conducted 16 operations, leading to 35 arrests, 12 convictions, and the seizure of more than 21 tonnes of pangolin scales.

Peter Knights, CEO of Wild Africa, warned that pangolins’ slow reproduction and lack of natural predators make them especially vulnerable.

“With few natural predators and slow reproduction rates, pangolins cannot sustain human exploitation. Recent changes to reduce use of scales in China should help, but we need more public awareness and better enforcement in Africa if they are to survive,” he said.

World Pangolin Day serves as a reminder of the urgent need for governments, conservation groups, and communities to scale up efforts to protect pangolins and prevent the loss of one of the planet’s most unique and threatened animals.