Iran confirms foreign minister travelling to Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iran state media confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would travel on Friday to Pakistan, which has been mediating between the Islamic republic and the United States in a bid to end the Middle East war.

“Iran’s Foreign Minister will begin a regional tour on Friday evening, April 24, travelling to Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow,” the official IRNA news agency said, after a Pakistani official disclosed the visit. “The purpose of this trip is to hold bilateral consultations, discuss ongoing developments in the region, and review the latest situation regarding the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.”

AFP