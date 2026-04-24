Vinicius incident: UEFA ban Benfica’s Prestianni for six games

SL Benfica’s Argentine forward #25 Gianluca Prestianni argues with Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward #07 Vinicius Junior (R) during the UEFA Champions League knockout round play-off first leg football match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid CF at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on February 17, 2026. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

UEFA banned Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni for six matches on Friday after a controversial incident in the Champions League clash against Real Madrid in February.

The European football governing body said they had taken the decision to ban the Argentine “for discriminatory (i.e. homophobic) conduct”, with three of those matches suspended for a two-year probationary period.

AFP