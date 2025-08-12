Communal Crisis: Ebonyi Govt vows to restore peace

Ebonyi Map

…As Commissioner Visits Communities, Preaches Unity

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — The Ebonyi State Government has pledged to restore lasting peace between residents of Ihie autonomous community and Ezza settlers in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area, following a recent clash over farmland that left several people dead, others injured, and property destroyed.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Magnus Nkah, who hails from the area, swiftly visited the communities to broker peace and restore calm. He met with key stakeholders, including the traditional ruler, Eze Gabriel Uzoma Okoro, and his cabinet, to discuss practical steps for sustaining harmony.

Nkah also visited the residence of High Chief Ekenneobodo, Ivo 1 of Ivo, where he engaged youth groups and town union leaders, stressing the need for unity, peaceful coexistence, and collective progress.

He warned that the administration of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru will not tolerate killings or destruction under the guise of communal disputes, noting that the government has invested heavily in people-oriented development in the area.

“I am not happy to hear what is going on in my community. The Governor is doing so much for Ishiagu, and if we are not at peace, it will undermine his efforts. Please, let’s do everything possible to ensure peace is firmly established in the community,” Nkah appealed.

In his remarks, Eze Okoro assured that discussions were ongoing with village leaders to chart a path to lasting peace, expressing optimism that the community would soon return to its traditionally peaceful state.

High Chief Ekenneobodo, speaking on behalf of stakeholders, affirmed the community’s peaceful nature. “We are known for our accommodating and law-abiding spirit. Since we gave the land to the Ezza indigenes to farm, we have never fought with them. Killing somebody in our community is a taboo,” he said, pledging to avoid reprisals while urging government intervention.

The Commissioner also visited a victim of the conflict, reiterating the state government’s zero tolerance for violence and its commitment to bringing perpetrators to justice.