China reassures commitment to Nigeria’s growth

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Duanhai Yu, has said Chinese and Nigeria have agreed to elevate their bi-lateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Yu said the new framework to which both countries agreed would deepen cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, trade and investment, manufacturing and infrastructure.

The Ambassador said this when he and the Chinese Consul General in Lagos, Yuqing Yan, paid an official visit to the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, OGFTZ.

Yu commended the Zone’s contribution to Nigeria’s economy, saying: “The Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone is a symbol of the strong partnership between Nigeria and China. Its achievements in industrial growth and job creation are remarkable.”

He further reassured stakeholders of China’s long-term commitment to Nigeria’s economic development, noting: “China remains committed to the continued success of the Nigerian economy, as evidenced by President Xi Jinping’s zero-tariff policy for all African countries with diplomatic relations with China. The policy will open more opportunities and attract more Chinese investors to Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the visit highlighted OGFTZ’s role as a strategic platform for trade and industrial cooperation between the two countries, especially given that the Zone has attracted significant foreign direct investment, created jobs and advanced technology transfer and industrial development in Nigeria.