Breaking: Nigeria’s D’Tigress beat Mali to win 5th AfroBasket Women title

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have cemented their dominance in African women’s basketball, clinching their fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title with a commanding 78-64 victory over Mali.
With a hard-fought victory over Mali in the final on Sunday, the Nigerian side became the first country on the continent to win the championship five times in a row.
The victory also extended Nigeria’s astonishing unbeaten run in the competition to 29 straight games—an unbroken streak dating back to 2015.
More details to come…
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.