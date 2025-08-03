Breaking: Nigeria’s D’Tigress beat Mali to win 5th AfroBasket Women title

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have cemented their dominance in African women’s basketball, clinching their fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title with a commanding 78-64 victory over Mali.

With a hard-fought victory over Mali in the final on Sunday, the Nigerian side became the first country on the continent to win the championship five times in a row.

The victory also extended Nigeria’s astonishing unbeaten run in the competition to 29 straight games—an unbroken streak dating back to 2015.

More details to come…

Vanguard News