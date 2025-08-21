Benue bans basic school graduation parties, non-transferable textbooks

The Benue Government has announced an immediate ban on kindergarten, nursery and basic school pupils’ graduation parties.

The state government also placed an immediate ban on non-transferable textbooks in Benue schools.

Mrs Helen Nambativ, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Knowledge Management, made the announcement in a memo addressed to stakeholders, parents and guardians on Thursday in Makurdi.

Nambativ said that decision would reduce financial burdens on parents and redirect attention to the academic development of children.

The permanent secretary said that the policy would take effect from the first term of the 2025/26 academic session.

“The unpopular use of restricted customised education materials such as text/exercise books in Benue schools, making them non-transferrable to subsequent learners, is hereby abolished.

“All schools are by this notice directed to revert automatically to the traditional practice of senior students/pupils using and passing books down to pupils and students in lower classes.

“Compulsory and extended lessons after regular school hours cease except where parental rights are sought and granted,” she said.

Nambativ further announced a meeting on August 26th to engage school proprietors, parents teachers association leaders and concerned education stakeholders on the new development.