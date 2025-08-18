BBNaija 10: Zita dethrones Doris to become new Head of House

BBNaija Season 10 housemate Zita has taken over as Head of House (HOH), just 24 hours after Doris was initially crowned.

The unexpected twist, introduced by Big Brother as part of this season’s games, saw Zita outplay fellow contenders Ivatar, Denari, Isabella, and Doris in the HOH challenger game.

As the winner, Zita gained the privilege to choose a deputy and a house guest. She wasted no time in making her choice.

Biggie announced immediately after the game:



“Housemates, your new Head of House is Zita. Kindly select your house guest,” Biggie said.

She responded, “Rooboy.”

With the victory, Zita secures immunity from nominations, exclusive access to the HOH lounge, and the power to influence house dynamics for the week.

