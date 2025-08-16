BASIEC fixes Aug 17 for council elections

The Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) has officially announced August 17, 2026, as the date for the conduct of the next local government elections across the state.

This is contained in a notice on Saturday in Bauchi, signed by BASIEC’s Information Officer, Ishiyaku Adamu.

The commission explained that the notice complies with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, which stipulates that such announcements must be made at least 360 days before the scheduled election date.

It recalled that although Section 28 of the Act directly applies to elections organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it said the same applies to the State Independent Electoral Commission (SEIC).

“The Supreme Court had, in its February 20, 2025, judgment on Rivers State, ruled that the provision constitutes a binding standard for all state electoral bodies as well,” the notice said.

BASIEC said that Gov. Bala Mohammed, in demonstrating his commitment to upholding the rule of law, approved and directed the commission to strictly adhere to the Act by formally declaring the election date.

The commission urged political parties and the public to take note of the development ahead of the 2026 polls. (NAN)