Barcelona’s Jules Koundé agrees new 5-year contract

Barcelona have confirmed that defender Jules Koundé has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2030.

The 26-year-old’s previous deal was set to run until 2027, but negotiations over an extension had been ongoing for several months.

Koundé becomes the latest player to commit his long-term future to Barça this year, following in the footsteps of Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, Gavi, and Pedri.

“I’m very happy here, I feel comfortable in the team and I’m very motivated by the club’s ambition,” Koundé said earlier this month. “Every year we fight for all the titles and I have no intention of leaving.”

The French international joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2022 for an initial fee of around €55 million ($64.3m). Initially deployed as a centre-back, he was converted to a right-back by former coach Xavi Hernández, a role he has continued under current manager Hansi Flick.

Since arriving, Koundé has helped Barcelona secure LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Supercopa, while making 141 appearances and scoring seven goals — including the decisive strike in the Copa final against Real Madrid earlier this year.

Vanguard News